School board meetings for Cherokee County's independent, K-12 boards of education are slated to take place next week.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Hulbert Public Schools will meet at the high school at 5:30.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Tahlequah Public Schools board will meet at TPS office at 225 N. Water St. at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Keys Public Schools will met at 6 p.m. at the high school.

The public is invited to these and all meetings of school boards. Call the schools for details.

