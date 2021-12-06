School board meetings for Cherokee County's independent, K-12 boards of education are slated to take place next week.
On Monday, Dec. 13, Hulbert Public Schools will meet at the high school at 5:30.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Tahlequah Public Schools board will meet at TPS office at 225 N. Water St. at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, Keys Public Schools will met at 6 p.m. at the high school.
The public is invited to these and all meetings of school boards. Call the schools for details.
