Several Cherokee County schools announce the ability for statutorily qualified individuals to run for varying seats on their school boards of education.
The boards of education of the Hulbert Public School District, Lowrey Public School District, and Keys Public School District has announced candidates can run for the No. 3 seat in each school board. The position for Hulbert will have a five-year term of office.
The No. 1 seat on the Briggs Public School Board of Education and the Board of Education of Woodall Public School District will have open spots for candidacy as well. Woodall's position will have a three-year term of office. The Board of Education of Norwood Public School District said the No. 2 seat on the Norwood Board of Education will be up for grabs.
Individuals can file to run as a candidates for these seats at the Cherokee County Election Board from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
