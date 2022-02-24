Several area schools have announced that students will learn virtually on Friday, Feb. 25, due to the freezing rain, sleet, and snow that has plagued the area since Wednesday.
Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Norwood, Woodall, and Cherokee Nation schools are included in those that have canceled in-person learning thus far.
Lowrey, Tahlequah, and Tenkiller announced they would treat Friday as a snow day.
Northeastern State University will hold classes virtually, and campuses in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Broken Arrow will remain closed, including libraries.
Contact has not yet been made with Shady Grove or Peggs Schools.
