A judge's ruling has left Cherokee County school district scrambling on what to do before students return to class after the Labor Day weekend – and some may impose mask mandates.
The McAlester Public Schools’ board voted on Tuesday to require students and staff wear masks with an opt-out available for students, one day before an Oklahoma County judge granted a temporary injunction blocking Senate Bill 658. That law prohibits school districts from mandating masks.
Briggs Superintendent Stephen Haynes feels fortunate, compared to many school administrators in the area, because many of his students are masking, anyway. But he hopes that with the implementation of a mask mandate, he can get that number higher.
“Currently, we have 12 students with active positive cases. In addition, we have two staff who are active. We have about 30 students who are in quarantine,” said Haynes.
Thirteen students previously had positive tests but have returned to class, and three staff who were positive have recovered.
“Our intent is to implement a mask requirement starting Tuesday Sept. 7," Haynes said. "The board is developing a form where parents can opt out based on religious, medical, or personal preference. It will be on our website."
While many students are already wearing masks, Haynes is excited about a mandate so he can enforce wearing them properly.
“They are a little more lax. Now there is an expectation to keep your nose in your mask,” he said.
Those who are exposed do not need to self-quarantine if both the exposed, and the one infected, wear masks.
“If both are masked, it will allow us to keep school open. We’ve had one class that is in quarantine because the masking protocol was not in place. It happened yesterday," Haynes said Thursday. "Had we had the mask requirement in place, and people weren’t opting out, instead of having an entire class, we only would have one kid in quarantine."
Tahlequah Public Schools is also considering a mask mandate.
“Our attorney is reviewing our policy and will recommend the appropriate changes to comply with the written order related to the injunction once it is finalized,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
TPS announced that one Tahlequah High School student; three Tahlequah Middle School students and one staff member; four Cherokee Elementary students; eight Greenwood students; one Heritage student; and one Sequoyah student tested positive on Sept. 2.
The district is unlikely to make any changes until after Sept. 8.
On Aug. 1, 24 percent of Tenkiller Public School students were absent, which did not include the three quarantined classes. In light of this, Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody has announced that Tenkiller will move virtual learning from Sept. 7-17.
“Our board will consider masks at our next meeting,” she said.
Keys is also investigating when to implement a mask mandate, but Hulbert will not change its policy, since it has already implemented a full mask mandate without a case-by-case opt-out policy.
