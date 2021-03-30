Area schools gearing up for summer sessions

Cherokee County schools are beginning to form plans for summer sessions.
Woodall School will hold summer classes 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday, May 17-June 24, with the exception of Memorial Day week, which will be Tuesday-Friday. Woodall Counselor Kim Kocsis said they have had several inquiries about the program and are excited to offer this to their community.
“The summer program will be available for all students this year to help close any learning gaps students may have due to COVID. We emphasize reading and math, but most teachers also bring in some science and social studies lessons, as well as arts and craft activities,” said Kocsis. “We will also have our reading specialist on campus and she will be doing even more small group differentiated instruction to help struggling readers.”
Grade retention will be done as usual on a case-by-case basis.
“Our hopes are that by extending summer school from four weeks to six weeks, students will use the extra time to help close some of those learning gaps and regress less so that when they come back in August, they are ready to go on to the next grade level,” said Kocsis.
Both breakfast and lunch will be served to Woodall students attending the summer program, and both meals will also be available for pickup for any child up to 18 years old.
The last day of Woodall’s summer school will be celebrated from noon to 4 p.m. with a pizza party and other fun activities.
“We've done a very good job at Woodall at keeping students in school and healthy. Students who had to be quarantined or chose to do their classes online were provided with netbooks and hotspots to be able to learn from home,” said Kocsis.
Tenkiller School is also planning its summer classes. According to Federal Programs Director Sharon Ballew, Tenkiller will be open for five weeks, but administrators have not set the start date yet. They plan to meet later this week to discuss it. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch and a snack provided.
“All students are welcome to attend. We are going to have an option for students who need additional academic tutoring to attend for that specific reason. Otherwise, our summer school will be based on weekly themes with activities in literacy, math, STEM, arts and crafts, Cherokee, and physical fitness,” said Ballew. “We will be sending registration information to our parents the first week of April.”
Briggs will have summer school June 1-25, available to all students, with focus on those in need of supplemental instruction, according to Superintendent Stephen Haynes.
“Reading and math will be the primary areas of instruction, but enrichment activities will also be provided. We are hopeful more students will participate this year due to learning losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Haynes.
Briggs will continue to participate in the Summer Food Service Program by providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and younger. In addition to daily meal service Monday-Friday, they plan to provide the option to pick up five-day breakfast and lunch boxes on Mondays. Limited delivery may be available.
Keys Public Schools is still in the planning stages, but will offer a summer session.
“Our summer school will be in the month of June and will be open to all students for remediation. Summer school will be voluntary but students that are behind will be strongly encouraged to attend,” said KPS Superintendent Vol Woods. “The biggest shortfall of academic growth we are seeing is in the virtual students. Most of them have returned to face-to-face learning.”
Due to 21st Century Grants and support from Boys & Girls Clubs, Tahlequah Public Schools will have summer opportunities for all grades.
The Sequoyah Pre-K Center will invite select current prekindergarten students to participate in a half- or full-day camp. Tanya Jones, executive director of Federal Programs and Grants, said the full-day option is for those who may have difficulty finding day care for just a half day. They are expecting to invite about 50 kids.
“We will offer academics and enrichments in a familiar building. We hope to have some kindergarten teachers come, and the students may visit one of the elementary schools. We want to use it as a transition time for them,” said Jones.
Breakfast and lunch will be served and a snack will be available in late afternoons. Transportation consisting of limited bus routes will be offered in the mornings and afternoons. Those who stay for the afternoons will need to be picked up by guardians. Students currently in grades K-4 may be invited to the summer session, which will be held at Greenwood Elementary. Jones said it may be 250-300 students.
“Staffing summer school will be interesting. Our teachers need a break,” she said.
Of those asked to attend, 100 kids will be selected from those who fill out the interest forms to stay in the afternoons for Boys & Girls Club activities.
“Filling out the form doesn’t mean they will get to stay. We want to keep the students who need to stay,” said Jones.
The Pre-K and elementary sessions will be Mondays-Fridays in June. The TMS and high school sessions will be Mondays-Thursdays, June 1-30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Current fifth-graders will attend summer sessions at Tahlequah Middle School, which will help get them used to the site. TMS sessions will consist of activities suggested by students, such as gardening, STEM, drama, martial arts and more.
Tahlequah High School students who need to make up courses are encouraged to sign up for the summer school.
“All credit recovery is being offered free of charge,” said Jones.
For more information about summer educational opportunities, call the student's current school.
