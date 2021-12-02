Area schools will be celebrating the holidays in the coming weeks with a variety of shows and concerts for students, parents and friends to enjoy.
Hulbert Public Schools has a few events slated, including a Christmas program with the elementary students on Dec. 13, at 6 p.m, in the new gym. It will include pre-kindergarten through second-grade students. Superintendent Jolyn Choate said she expects a special guest to be in attendance, as well.
Also on the books for HPS is the Christmas concert with the middle school and high school band, which is Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m., in the auditorium. The event will feature a spaghetti fundraiser to help out the bands.
“We recently received a wonderful gift from Lake Region’s Roundup Program and we were able to purchases a timpani instrument. I’m super-excited and can’t wait until we can use that,” Choate said. “But it’s essentially a fundraiser for band. Typically, any parent or teacher of band knows there’s upkeep of instruments, repairs to instruments, and then obviously, we would like to be able to replace or purchase brand-new instruments.”
At Keys Public Schools, the choir and band will perform with the elementary Christmas program, which is Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., in the elementary school gym.
Fourth-grade students at Greenwood Elementary School are preparing to spread holiday cheer on Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
“Each year, each grade level gets to do a performance and they take a month out of the year,” said Principal Alicia Rodgers. “So the fourth grade’s this year is December, so they’ll do some Christmas songs.”
Tahlequah Middle School and Tahlequah High School students are also preparing for a holiday concert on Monday, according to TMS Choir Teacher Amy Wright.
“Middle school and high school have their Christmas concert together and it will be at 7 p.m. at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center,” she said. “It’s just going to be Christmas music and it’s free to attend, but donations are always accepted.”
On Dec. 9, the THS band will hosts its Christmas concert at the PAC, at 6 p.m.
Heritage Elementary School is planning to host a second-grade Christmas program, on Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
A Winter Family Fun Night will be held at Sequoyah Elementary School on Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
A fourth-grade Christmas program at Cherokee Elementary School is scheduled for Dec. 14, from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Tell us about it
Anyone with information about other Christmas and holiday events planned at Cherokee County schools can contact the Tahlequah Daily Press at gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.