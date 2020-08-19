A shipment of face masks, sterile gloves and gowns could keep Fort Gibson Schools equipped through the school year, Superintendent Scott Farmer said.
Fort Gibson was among 70 school area districts to receive personal protective equipment (PPEs) to help protect students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPES are funded through $10 million in CARES Act money.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the supplies were delivered to Muskogee Civic Center. Districts began picking up their stock on Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The Civic Center site serves districts in Muskogee, McIntosh, Cherokee, Adair, Haskell, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties.
"Schools made a request on how many PPEs they need for their students and their staff," Evans said. "The Department of Emergency Management was in charge of distributing it."
Farmer said the district began ordering and stockpiling PPEs over the summer, and these PPEs add to their stock.
"We bought enough to get us through Christmas," he said. "And this will give us enough on some of the items to help get us through the year."
He said the district is grateful for the state shipment.
"We would have loved to have had it earlier, but better late than never," he said. "But we are proud to get it and we will put it to use immediately."
Fort Gibson Schools started the 2020-21 school year Aug. 13.
Muskogee Public Schools picked up 12,262 cloth and disposable masks, 322 face shields and 6,730 disposable gowns and gloves, said MPS Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun.
"It's becoming more difficult to secure some of this through private companies," Braun said. "To have the state supply this to the school district and help us in stocking up. We don't know how long the pandemic will last."
MPS begins its school year Aug. 31.
Oklahoma School for the Blind received 2,500 disposable gloves, 14 face shields , 45 child size masks, 45 adult masks and six boxes of disposable hospital gowns, OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
"It's an added protection for our employees and our students," she said.
OSB began distance learning on Aug. 17. On campus classes start Monday for elementary students and Aug. 31 for secondary students.
