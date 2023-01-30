Several schools in Cherokee County honored their school board members during January for School Board Recognition Month.
Dedicated to public education, school board members across the state are committed to providing every opportunity possible to students in their community. This month, local schools and communities had the chance to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication and service.
Hulbert Public Schools has five school board members: Rachel Dallis, four years; Steve Carey, six years; Sasha Qualls, four years; Jamie Tannehill, two years; and Eric Lamons, one year.
“Our school board members not only share their time, but their vision and voice, to shape the direction of public education in our community and in Oklahoma,” said HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
Tahlequah Public Schools also has five school board members.
The women serving the district and their years of service are: Chrissi Nimmo, board president, April 2019 to present; Lorraine Walker, board vice president, February 2016 to present; Dr. Dana Eversole, board member from August 2019 to present; Shawn Coffman, board member from April 2021 to present; and Stephanie Crawford, board member from April 2022 to present.
“We are proud of our school board members and the dedication they have to making our district the best it can be," said Superintendent Tanya Jones.
At TPS, school board members develop policies and must make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear the responsibility of hiring and supervising the superintendent, approving an annual budget of $44,000,000 for 3,600 students, 535 employees, and seven school buildings, among other things.
The Keys School District also honored and thanked all of its current and past Board of Education members.
“I know of no better way for a community member to contribute to their community than through the children they serve on the Board of Education,” said KPS Superintendent Vol Woods. “This month is the time to celebrate our accomplishments and to say thank you, to our elected board members.”
Keys board members manage policies and make decisions that impact their entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $7.7 million, 750 students, 96 employees, and two school sites.
“The elected school board member system preserves the core of our democracy – public education,” said Woods.
Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller may have said it best when it comes to describing the importance of school board members.
“I don't think anybody anywhere can talk about the future of their people or of an organization without talking about education. Whoever controls the education of our children controls our future,” said Wilma Mankiller.
KPS extended a special thank you to the men and women serving the children of Keys: Radean Foreman, nine years; Beth Bailey, 10 years; Beth Brandt, one year; Dexter Scott, eight years; and Rick Patrick, seven years.
