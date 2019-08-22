Indian Education Committee meetings have been set for area schools.
The Grand View School Johnson-O'Malley Program Indian Education Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 15481 N. Jarvis Road.
Tahlequah Public Schools Title VI Indian Education Program Parent Committee will hold an open meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at noon in the Tahlequah Public Schools' Board of Education Conference Room, 225 N. Water Ave.
All interested parties are welcome.
