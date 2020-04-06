The Department of the Treasury announced on April 1 that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an economic impact payment. That should impact a few thousand Cherokee County residents.
The IRS will use the information on Form SSA-1099 to generate $1,200 economic impact payments to beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Treasury, not SS, will make payments to beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will receive these payments by direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their Social Security benefits. For updates from the IRS, visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
SS Administration is working with Treasury to address outstanding questions about Supplemental Security Income recipients to make the issuance of payments as efficient as possible. The IRS has details at www.irs.gov/coronavirus when available.
Payments will not be considered income for SSI recipients, and are excluded from resources for 12 months. The SS's COVID-19 webpage, www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus, will be updated as details become available.
