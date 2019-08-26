NASHVILLE - Alexandra Alvstad, of Fort Gibson, qualified for Belmont University's Summer 2019 Dean's List.
Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum 9-hour course load over 10 weeks and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
"This achievement indicates these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies," said Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns.
For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
