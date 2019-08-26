Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.