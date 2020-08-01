Area student wins FSA scholarship

STILLWATER – Ally Qualls of Webbers Falls was approved for a Oklahoma Rural Rehabilitation Corp. Scholarship. She was presented the award by Logen Gipson, farm loan officer of the Farm Service Agency in Tahlequah.
ORRC, located in Stillwater, has completed processing scholarships to Oklahoma farm and rural students who graduated from high school this spring. Of the 127 applications received, 98 scholarships totaling $75,200 were approved to assist students entering college or a technical school in Oklahoma. Since 1968, ORRC has helped over 10,000 students with a cumulative total of over $3.8 million.
Oklahoma Rural Rehabilitation Corporation is a nonprofit corporation established by the federal government in 1934 to assist farmers and rural communities. The corporation has been self-sustaining since then by investing in loans to assist farmers and ranchers. Profits from these loans have been used for the scholarship program, a community development grant program, grants to the Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Program and other programs to assist farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
The ORRC is assisted with its scholarship program by the USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Rural Development, as well as various participating banks.
