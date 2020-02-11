The first Oklahoma Blood Institute Cherokee County Schools’ Superhero Challenge was a success, according to Ashley Hinson, OBI account consultant.
A total of 70 donors signed in, and 67 donations were collected. With thos, 201 patients’ lives will be helped. There were five first-time blood donors. Types collected and uniqueness are: 16, A+; one, A-; six, B+; two, B-; two, AB+; 34, O+; and six, O-.
Representatives from 13 Cherokee County Schools participated: Lowery, Tenkiller, Sequoyah, Greenwood, Tahlequah Middle, Keys, Grand View, Woodall, Heritage, Shady Grove, Cherokee, Cherokee Immersion, and Shiloh Christian. Celeste Looney Insurance Agency donated the $500 grand prize, and the winner with the most donations was Grand View. Woodall earned second place, while Heritage came in third place.
“Your support is important to those patients who need blood and important to helping community members learn the importance of helping support local patients by becoming blood donors,” said Hinson.
