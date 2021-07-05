STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 4,047 students this past spring, including 2,508 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Graduates are listed by hometowns, along with degree and subject area. Degrees with distinction -- summa cum laude (highest honor), magna cum laude (great honor) or cum laude (honor) -- are noted to the right of the degree earned
.Fort Gibson: Jordan Diebold, Breana Jordan, Bailey Lockhart, Grace Parker, Abby Psomas and Benjamin Wallace.
Hulbert: Hallie Barnes, MAG, general agriculture.
Kansas: Camryn Blisard, BS, recreation management and therapy; and Tyler Dugan, BSAG, biochemistry and molecular biology, summa cum laude.
Locust Grove: Katlyn Arnold, BSAG, natural resources ecology and management; Nicholas Durant, BSBA, entrepreneurship; Dylan Luper, BSAE, aerospace engineering, honors college degree and BSME, mechanical engineering; Qori Mysse, BSBA, management information systems; and Jeremy Woodruff, BSAE, aerospace engineering, and BSME, mechanical engineering.
Stilwell: Hayden Cashion, MS, accounting; and Darrell Gregory, MS, chemical engineering.
Tahlequah: Alexander Cosby, GCRT, medical sciences; Cailey Cunningham, BS, biology, summa cum laude; Jessica DeSouza, BSBA, accounting, summa cum laude; Nadine Gonzales, MBA, business administration; Cooper Green, BS, zoology; Clint Kelley, BSAG, animal science; Amanda Murek, GCRT, medical sciences; Alondra Ortiz, BFA, art; Sierra Posey, BS, microbology/cell and molecular biology, cum laude; Xavier Scrapper, BSBA, hospitality and tourism management; Abigail Smith, BSBA, marketing; Jake Springwater, BS, appliecd exercise science; and Roy Ward, MS, health care admin.
