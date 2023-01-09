STILLWATER — A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,595 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students are listed by the high school from which they graduated; those on the president's list are designated with an asterisk.
Fort Gibson High School: Mallory Baker, Hunter Bartlebaugh*, Lauren Bergman, Nathan Franklin*, Lane Howard, Emma Koboskyon*, Garon Kourt*, Landri Moydell*, Mikayla Scott*, and Maddi Jo Williams.
Keys High School: Jordan Andrews, Gwendolyn Childs*, Nathan Clark*, Hunter Riley, Danna Taylor, Kaitlyn White*, Savana Winkler*, and Sierra Winkler*.
Locust Grove High School: Jace Barton, Colton Rhodes*, Emily Ward, and Remington Ward.
Oaks Mission High School: Nicolas Aleman.
Stilwell High School: Cutter Sheets, Conlie Smith, Ashley Thomas, Jill Pruitt*, Katie Burton, Wyatt Catron, Margaret Cook*, Molly Helm, Savanah Hopkins, and Hagen Patterson.
Westville High School: Hannah Goodall*, Cheyanne Lee,and Caitlyn Luttrell*.
Tahlequah High School: Savannah Caldwell*, Cas Cluck, Riley Dunham, Chloe Felts*, Cole Goodnight, Keaton Greenhaw*, Jaycee Greening, Kaleb Hughes, Asia Lamberson*, Keara Miller, Tate Robertson*, Rhi Kashay Ross*, and Aubrey Sumner.
