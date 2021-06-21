STILLWATER — A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Area students are listed by the high school from which they graduated.
President's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Bartlebaugh Hunter, Cunningham Cailey, Franklin Nathan, Jordan Breana, Parisotto Madison and Rowe Rylee.
Locust Grove: Lauren Ables, Brittney Conn, Destiney Jackson, Dylan Luper and Rhett Pursley.
Kansas: Camryn Blisard, Tyler Dugan, and Samuel Piazza.
Keys: Nathan Clark and Savana Winkler.
Oaks: Nicholas Aleman.
Tahlequah: Roger Dunham, Katie Moore, Tate Schneider, Jake Springwater, Brooke Thomas, Morgan Wofford and Meg Wynn.
Dean's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Cummings Cade, Gibson Blair and Smith Grayson.
Gore: Eli Pool.
Hulbert: Jacob Ivy.
Locust Grove: Colton Carnes and Anna Kromhout.
Kansas: Zouapa Lor and Jager Pifer.
Keys: Kelsey Corry and Hunter Riley.
Stilwell: Cameron Hasson and Hadley Hume.
Tahlequah: Tess Childers, Cassidy Cluck, Jaycee Greening, Tate Robertson and Hailey Sams.
Westville: Elexus Maggard.
