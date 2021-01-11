STILLWATER - A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President's Honor Roll.
Area students listed include:
Fort Gibson: Hunter Bartlebaugh and Nathan Franklin.
Hulbert: Jacob Ivy.
Locust Grove: Wyant Ables and Dylan Luper.
Tahlequah: Cailey Cunningham and Alexys Keys.
Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean's Honor Roll. Area students listed include:
Cookson: Christian Hemmerich.
Fort Gibson: Blair Gibson and Breana Jordan.
Gore: Grant Cotherman.
Locust Grove: Brittney Conn and Anna Kromhout.
Rose: Nicolas Aleman and Zouapa Lor.
Stilwell: Wyatt Catron.
Tahlequah: Jordan Clayborn, Jessica DeSouza, and Roger Dunham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.