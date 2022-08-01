CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average - no grades lower than an "A". To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA - no grades lower than a "B".
The following are area RSU students who were named to the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls, listed by hometown.
The President's Honor Roll includes Lauren Elizabeth Smith of Locust Grove; Kelsie Lee Ann Applegate of Peggs; and Roseanna Bearpaw and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Newton of Tahlequah.
The Dean's Honor Roll includes Ashley Collier of Fort Gibson; Cassandra McWilliams and Channon Rankin of Hulbert; Ricardo Angel Salazar Alanis of Park Hill; Amber H.C. Lee and Heather Wells of Rose; Toss M. Fourkiller of Stilwell; Katelyn Brooke Renfro of Tahlequah; and Gracie Ann Latta of Westville.
