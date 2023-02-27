FORT SMITH - The University of Arkansas has released the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, according to Dr. Shadow Robinson, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are now included in a unique list called the Chancellor's List, in addition to the Dean's List. Students who earned Chancellor's List honors are marked with an asterisk.
Among those listed are Jerica Clendennen and Riley Hayes of Cave Springs: Baylee Wallace of Fort Gibson; Sherilyn Kendrick of Little Kansas; Johnny Pruitt of Stilwell; and Josie Foster* and Jillian Rose, Tahlequah.
