Area students make honor roll at UCO

EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.
On the President's Honor Roll were 1,479 students, who recorded a straight-A or 4.0 GPA. Area students on the roll include: Graycee Mae Hubbard, Hulbert; and Catherine Gable Couch, Rachel Claire Walker, and Susan Elaine Geasland, all of Tahlequah.
Another 1,804 students are on the Dean's Honor Roll for achieving a 3.5 GPA or better and no grade lower than a B. Area students on the roll include: Jacob Luethje, Park Hill; and Noah K. Dunlap, Adrie Elizabeth Keys, and Olivia Jeanine Smith, all of Tahlequah.
To be eligible for the President's or Dean's lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
