Area students make honor roll at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards. For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA. In addition, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

On the President's Honor Roll were 1,479 students, who recorded a straight-A or 4.0 GPA. Area students on the roll include: Graycee Mae Hubbard, Hulbert; and Catherine Gable Couch, Rachel Claire Walker, and Susan Elaine Geasland, all of Tahlequah.

Another 1,804 students are on the Dean's Honor Roll for achieving a 3.5 GPA or better and no grade lower than a B. Area students on the roll include: Jacob Luethje, Park Hill; and Noah K. Dunlap, Adrie Elizabeth Keys, and Olivia Jeanine Smith, all of Tahlequah.

To be eligible for the President's or Dean's lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

Tags

Trending Video