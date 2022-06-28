Area students make honor roll at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester, which included local students.

On the President's Honor Roll were 1,343 students, who recorded a straight-A or 4.0 GPA. Area students on the roll include: Graycee Mae Hubbard, Hulbert; Sarah Hope Townsend and Emma Rae Wafford, Fort Gibson; and Catherine Gable Couch and Susan Elaine Geasland of Tahlequah.

Another 1,376 students are on the Dean's Honor Roll for achieving a 3.5 GPA or better and no grade lower than a B, including Noah Keith Dunlap of Tahlequah.

To be eligible for the President's or Dean's lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

