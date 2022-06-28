Area students make honor roll at UCO

EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.
On the President's Honor Roll were 1,343 students, who recorded a straight-A or 4.0 GPA. Area students on the roll include: Graycee Mae Hubbard, Hulbert; Sarah Hope Townsend and Emma Rae Wafford, Fort Gibson; and Catherine Gable Couch and Susan Elaine Geasland of Tahlequah.
Another 1,376 students are on the Dean's Honor Roll for achieving a 3.5 GPA or better and no grade lower than a B, including Noah Keith Dunlap of Tahlequah.
To be eligible for the President's or Dean's lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.