Northeastern State University has announced 637 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average. Those named to the spring 2023 President’s Honor Roll are listed by hometown.
Fort Gibson: Makensie B. Barrett, Madeline K. Bethel, Lindsey Edwards, Angelita S. Ford, Kamren I. Haws, Trayse L. Johnson, Nathan R. Jones, Kyliegh A. Kucera, Chiara R. Miller, Danielle M. Phillips, Lydia M. Schultz, Sydney L. Taylor, Kaden W. Taylor, Aubree F. Walkingstick, and Kinley M. Wilson.
Hulbert: Alyssa J. Fields and Jessi D. Gladd.
Kansas: Kallie R. Asher, Bodie L. Barnett, Shaylee N. Moore, and Tristen S. Sykes.
Locust Grove: Savanna H. Boudreaux, Hayley B. Goodman, Taryn E. Guy, Ashley N. Livingston, and Kodie G. Rowland.
Park Hill: Olivia G. Carter, Laney S. Cully, Jaclyn S. Fanelli, Jillian D. Murray, Tiffany D. Reece, Faith A. Springwater, Chelbie R. Turtle, Tristan M. Walters, and Bridgett A. Pohlschneider.
Stilwell: Bradon J. Bean, Breanna Benham, Jamie D. Brooks, Kallie J. Chewey, Chloe M. Cooper, Kaitlynn L. Gatewood, Kiana L. Hooper, Jessica A. Jarvis, Chandra J. Ketcher, Kelsey D. Kimble, Chas D. McClain, Talib J. Mink, Chelsey D. Rock, Troy D. Snook-Purvis, Bailey A. Vaught, and Lucas A. Wolfe.
Tahlequah: Nathan A. Armstrong, Natalie L. Armstrong, Lola M. Brownfeld, Celeste B. Christianson, Caitlin C. Chuculate, Eden G. Coffman, Cammie R. Copeland, Alexandrya M. Corbett, Emilia Cosatto Corzo, Hannah R. Cowan, Gracie M. Davenport, Makiya L. Deerinwater, Daniel J. Defelice, Hailey A. Enlow, Maricela J. Espinoza, Saray Ramirez Esquivel, Alayna D. Fielder, Enrique Flores, Elijah Galdamez, Skylar R. Glass, Jennie M. Griggs, Alyssa R. Hale, Jarred A. Hare, Rebecca D. Harris, Kynli F. Heist, Hannah M. Hutson, Belinda Jayaprakash, Serena N. Jones, Niklas Kirhoff, Shaun K. Lamb, Hannah N. Langston, Brooklyn S. Larrison, Cassidy A. Latty, Zhiyan Lou Jamie R. Macdonald, Makenzie A. Mashburn, Conager R. McBroom, Trenton E. Miller, Hannah E. Mitchell, Alisha Moldakhmetova, Mackenzie L. Moore, Bobby N. Morton, Kasey A. Nava, Morgan E. Pack, Tucker G. Potts, Eric C. Roach, Azia N. Robinson, Ciara L. Ross, Isaac Secratt, Jakkie B. Sevier, Jordan W. Smith, Braeden G. Smith, Yasmine E. Sokhun, Steelle M. Stevens, Tristan L. Stroup, Evan S. Stubblefield, Mckinley K. Thompson, Brayden M. Ward, Cassidy J. Watkins, Kyle L. Welch, Larry D. Whisenhunt, and Trevor S. Whitebird.
Watts: Desiree D. Matthews.
Westville: Kathryn J. Armstrong, Keeleigh A. Sanders, Piper J. Smith, Kendra J. Wilkie, and Josie M. Wilkie.
