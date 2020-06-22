Northeastern State University has announced that 863 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.
Those named to the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:
Bunch: Nicole Chronister and LaRissa Scott.
Fort Gibson: Madalyn Arnall, Jennifer Bane, Addison Boyd, Cortni Carman, Jace Clinkenbeard, Salani Crittenden, Joshua Griffin, Hunter Lawson, Katie Mccroskey, Evan Michael, Fitzgerald Resecker, Kelsey Sparks, Jeriah Steward, Danielle Tice, Nathan Walkingstick, Madison Weeden, and Anna White.
Hulbert: Ramsey Arnall, Ethan Autry, Zachery Bailey, Cody Barlow, Christina Buford, Catherine Caro, Gunner Cleveland, Kalyn Desmond, Brenna Marsh, Kayla Rooster, Michael Snyman, Sara Spencer, Quentin Thompson, and Noah Thompson.
Kansas: Claire Dunn and Lafarria Tye.
Locust Grove: Alexander Bailey, Morgan Burchett, Katie Fletcher, Jacob Harris, Gabreialle Harris, Katie Koelsch, Stephanie Kvittum, Macie Pierce, Harvey Reed, Kolbey Rhodes, and Brunt Van.
Oaks: Jessica Faddis.
Park Hill: Bailey Grant, Nicole Hendrix, Maggie Loftin, Justin Perry, Jacob Sevier, Marissa Sierra, Bradley Soliman, Strauss Springwater, and Austin Yanez.
Rose: Mitchell Keith and Tina Snell.
Stilwell: Pamela Bell, Kyle Bynum, Jacob Coldwell, Emma Dart, Steve Drain, Andrew Essary, Ashton Fletcher, Timber Hardbarger, Courtney Holiman, Colby Huval, Lauren Isaacs, Julie Littledeer, Matthew Mccormick, Jalynn Myres, Ethean Russell, Ryan Sellers, Ponce Solis, Callie Spears, Jewlee Whitewater, and Emily Yell.
Tahlequah: Manal Alallah, Ebraheem Alallah, Nasser Alhajri, Imran Ali, Hamad Alialla, Darien Allen, Duaa Aloqaily, Mohammed Alotaibi, Abdulrahman Alshaeri, Saleh Alshehri, Wadiah Alzaki, Morgan Andary, Tiffany Anderson, Kyler Arnall, Khan Aziz, Billy Baker, Leslie Bigaouette, Sulaiman Bin, Jeffrey Bizzle, Mohammed Bojubarah, Dakota Bowman, Carrigan Bradley, Scarlet Bronson, Jazmine Carpenter, Angel Cawvey, Chloe Certain, Stevie Chaffin, Katherine Clark, Madison Copeland, Jesse Cornsilk, Colton Cox, Kevin Cox, Coleman Craig, Daniel Cranfield, Mackenzie Crow, Brooke Dalton, Anthony Delmedico, James Doyle, Justine Dyer, Clarissa Duennenberg, Victoria Dunn, Devren Eagle, Brittany Ellis, EmmaLeigh Elrod, Ireland Fanning, Justin Fears, Austin Fisher, Aspen Ford, Shayley Fourkiller, Katelyn Galdamez, Brice Gandhi, Salvador Garcia, Bradley George, Cole Goodnight, Alberto Gutierrez, Braelyn Hail, Leslie Hall, Jarred Hare, Caleb Hash, Sarah Hawk, Hannah Haworth, Rachel Hays, Tillie Heim, Morgan Hellyer, Bryce Hestand, Chelsea Hill, Hunter Hodson, Emily Hopper, Riley Hughes, Landon Hutchins, Billy Jackson, Kathryn Jackson, Belinda Jayaprakash, Kaylee Johnson, Bethany Johnson, Skylah Keeling, Dakota Keys, Miyuki Kobayashi, Nancy Landaverde, Jordan Lane, Jerilynn Lawrence, Tyler Leatherman, Tou Lee, Lilly Lewis, Beier Li, Luke Littlejohn, Thomas Lor, Kevin Luna, Taylor Lynn, Jessalyn McCarter, Rex McCracken, Alicia McDowell, Katheryn McInnis, Kirstyn Miller, Hayden Moles, Maddison Moore, Daniel Morris, Dannah Moss, Florence Northington, Brooklyn Olzawski, Mason Pack, Christina Parker, Shawn Pendleton, LeRoicia Penney, Leah Pritchett, Melody Proctor, Emily Pryor, Noor Quraish, Katelyn Renfro, Whitney Roach, Micah Rodriguez, Sara Ryals, Thomas Salenbien, Shaelynne Sanchez-Czerniecki, Hannah Scaff, Mallory Semrow, Elide Sierra, Kaylee Smith, Jamie Smith, Caleb Sparks, Tatjana Stoll, Carly Sunday, Olivia Thompson, Barbara Thompson, Kiyah Timothy, Drake Tobey, David Trammell, Montana Trusler, Christopher Truster, Shelia Uehlin, Melissa Vera, Elyssa Wallace, Raymond Walsh, Mayliah Walton, Noah Warren, Robin Wescott, Jacqueline Whitener, Seth Windham, Bethany Worthington, Maidlau Yang, Lane Yoder, Xue Zhang, Chunwei Zhu, and Megan Zimbelman.
Watts: Emilie Cannon, Emma Delarosa, Brennon Noblin, and Laney Tillery.
Welling: Carson Lemon-Younger and Shelby Lemon-Younger.
Westville: Shaela Higgins, Mckenzie Jacob, Caitlyn Morton, Jason Painter, Brittany Singleterry, Lakayla Stilwell, Caleb Swank, and Cameron Williams.
