WARNER - Connors State College has announced the names of students on the President's and Vice President's Honor Rolls.
To qualify for the President's list, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Area recipients are listed by hometown.
Fort Gibson: Hunter Bartlebaugh, Jessica Brown, Daisy Flournoy, Kristin Howell, Kierra Milton, and Mark Sadler.
Hulbert: Channon Rankin.
Park Hill: Mary Brodine and Lauren Corry.
Tahlequah: Alyssa Childs, Daniale East, Jordan Phillips, Shelli Rogers, and Jacey Smith.
To qualify for the Vice President's Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during the semester. Area recipients are listed by hometown.
Fort Gibson: Sarah Baker, Shyann Fishinghawk, Mikayla Gist, Joshua Harmon, Lauren Karnes, Carter Lawson, Cianna Long, Mikaela Miller, Brodee Rosson, Baylee Scott, Cindy Scott, Timberly Sheets, and Lauren Shelton.
Hulbert: Krystal Chance, Baylee Hall, Rayna Jones, and Katherine Medlin.
Kansas: Rylee Simpson.
Locust Grove: Gracie Hladik and Stormie Smoke.
Park Hill: Alexandera Berry.
Stilwell: Jessica Long, Landon McAllister, and Chloe Simons.
Tahlequah: Madison Booth, Summer Brixey, Julien Brownfield, Kayla Dallis, Lana King, Samantha Lane, Meagan McCarty, Ashley Rogers, Josiah Smith, Kiley Sparks, and Katelyn Watson.
Welling: Candice Fagan.
Westville: Lauren Rector and Kasey Williams.
