SEARCY, Arkansas – More than 1,200 Harding University students are on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.
Area students include: Kali Keeley, senior medical humanities major, and Hannah Hackworth, junior public relations major. Both are of Fort Gibson.
The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. For more information, visit harding.edu.
