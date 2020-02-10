STILLWATER - Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to a total of 1,761 students this past fall, including 1,076 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Tahlequah graduates include: Lindsey Chaffin, natural resources ecology and management; Dash Harbour, international business; Hunter Manes, horticulture; Sarad Schiefelbein, applied exercise science; Ashley Stephens, forensic sciences; Dillon Turman, general business; and Audrey Ward, geography.
Graduates from Fort Gibson are: Nicholas Burt, civil engineering; Tristan Johnson, mechanical engineering; and Regan Thompson, political science.
