STILLWATER -- A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall honor rolls at Oklahoma State University. Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean's Honor Roll. Those with all A's are on the president's roll. They are listed by hometown.

President's Honor Roll

Fort Gibson: Grace Baldwin, Hunter Bartlebaugh, Nathan Franklin, and Garon Kourt.

Hulbert: Jacob Ivy, Jencee Jarvis, and Brooke Thomas.

Locust Grove: Lauren Ables and Nathan Brown.

Park Hill: Kelsey Corry.

Stilwell: Margaret Cook.

Tahlequah: Roger Dunham, Chloe Felts, Sidney Keller, Hunter Riley, Cheyenne Squirrel, Aubrey Sumner, Brooke Thomas.

Dean's Honor Roll

Fort Gibson: Sonrisa Bebo, Lauren Bergman, Carlee Fugate, Seth Martin and Mikayla Scott.

Gore: Eli Pool.

Hulbert: Gracie Shankle.

Kansas: Alan Davis.

Locust Grove: Wyatt Ables and Murray Grant.

Park Hill: Jordan Andrews, Annabell Sanchez.

Rose: Nicolas Aleman and Zouapa Lor.

Stilwell: Billy Flynn, Cameron Hasson, Hagen Patterson, Molly Stayathome, Ashley Thomas.

Tahlequah: Savannah Caldwell, Cole Goodnight, Kaleb Hughes, Alexys Keys, Katie Moore, Tate Robertson, Hailey Sams, Tate Schneider,

Watts: James Parsons.

Westville: Cheyanne Lee and Elexus Maggard.

