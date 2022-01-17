STILLWATER -- A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall honor rolls at Oklahoma State University. Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean's Honor Roll. Those with all A's are on the president's roll. They are listed by hometown.
President's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Grace Baldwin, Hunter Bartlebaugh, Nathan Franklin, and Garon Kourt.
Hulbert: Jacob Ivy, Jencee Jarvis, and Brooke Thomas.
Locust Grove: Lauren Ables and Nathan Brown.
Park Hill: Kelsey Corry.
Stilwell: Margaret Cook.
Tahlequah: Roger Dunham, Chloe Felts, Sidney Keller, Hunter Riley, Cheyenne Squirrel, Aubrey Sumner, Brooke Thomas.
Dean's Honor Roll
Fort Gibson: Sonrisa Bebo, Lauren Bergman, Carlee Fugate, Seth Martin and Mikayla Scott.
Gore: Eli Pool.
Hulbert: Gracie Shankle.
Kansas: Alan Davis.
Locust Grove: Wyatt Ables and Murray Grant.
Park Hill: Jordan Andrews, Annabell Sanchez.
Rose: Nicolas Aleman and Zouapa Lor.
Stilwell: Billy Flynn, Cameron Hasson, Hagen Patterson, Molly Stayathome, Ashley Thomas.
Tahlequah: Savannah Caldwell, Cole Goodnight, Kaleb Hughes, Alexys Keys, Katie Moore, Tate Robertson, Hailey Sams, Tate Schneider,
Watts: James Parsons.
Westville: Cheyanne Lee and Elexus Maggard.
