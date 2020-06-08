STILLWATER – A total of 9,399 students were named to the 2020 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 5,240 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, including the following area residents:
Cookson: Christian Charles.
Fort Gibson: Mark Dieman, Colton Dorris, and Beana Jordan.
Hulbert: Jacob Ivy and Jencee Jarvis.
Kansas: Tyler Dugan.
Park Hill: Kelsey Hooper and Paul Lasiter.
Rose: Zouapa Lor.
Stilwell: Wyatt Catron.
Tahlequah: Cailey Cunningham, Jessica DeSouza, and Roger Dunham.
Westville: Cheyanne Lee.
Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll, including the following area residents:
Park Hill: Charles Crager and Adison Hood.
Rose: Shyna Lee.
Stilwell: James Carson.
Tahlequah: Chase Campbell, Cassidy Cluck, Maggie Glory, Thao Hoang, and Clint Kelley.
