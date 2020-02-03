EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
Area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include: Kylee J. Snell, Park Hill; Ethan Jacob Hummingbird and Daysha Gail Ross, Stilwell; and Catherine Gable Couch, Tahlequah.
Tahlequah students Noah K. Dunlap, Susan Elaine Geasland, Siera Christine Odaniel, and Rachel Claire Walker are listed on the President's Honor Roll.
For the fall 2019 semester, 1,454 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,979 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 15,000 students to 122 undergraduate areas of study and 78 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
For more information about Central, visit www.uco.edu.
