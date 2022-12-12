EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates, including several from the Cherokee County, during the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies, Dec. 16-17, in Central's Hamilton Field House.
Local University of Central Oklahoma Spring 2022 graduates includes graduate Gynger Harris of Tahlequah with honors with a MED, in reading; undergraduate Linda Falling of Tahlequah, with a BS in general studies; undergraduate Siera Christine O'Daniel of Tahlequah, with a BBA in business administration - general business; and undergraduate Kylee Brenn Vaughan of Stilwell, with a BS in funeral service
UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the four ceremonies.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: Friday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. for the College of Education and Professional Studies; Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. for the Jackson College of Graduate Studies; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. for the College of Business and College of Mathematics and Science; and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. for the College of Liberal Arts and College of Fine Arts and Design.
Graduates and guests attending the ceremonies are asked to arrive early, as the field house traditionally fills to capacity. All guests ages 4 and up are required to have a ticket for entry.
Limited parking to the west of the field house will be reserved for those with disabilities. All campus parking spaces, except those in the reserved lot to the west of the field house, will be open during the commencement events for those attending the ceremonies.
The ceremonies may be viewed online at www.uco.edu, with livestreaming to begin approximately 15 minutes before each ceremony. Central will livestream each commencement ceremony on UCO's Facebook page. The Facebook livestream will capture the traditional graduate walk from Old North to Hamilton Field House with weather permitting. Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, mask wearing is strongly recommended.
For more information about Central's graduation, visit www.uco.edu/commencement.
