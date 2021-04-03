Local students can "race to space with NASA" this summer while staying in Oklahoma.
The Northeastern State University Innovation & Discovery Education Academy will host the NASA summer academy June 8-11 for those going into grades 8-12.
"NASA is touching down at Northeastern State University, and they need your help with some of the problems they are experiencing with space transportation, engineering, and sustainability. This academy will work with real-world problems and challenges NASA and NSU have been trying to solve," said Barbara Fuller, IDEA director. "Who knows? Maybe you are destined for a career in one of their science fields."
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education awards a grant for summer activities in STEM areas, and IDEA - formerly known as Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement - has received this grant for the last five years.
"The mission of the grant is to help students with ACT skills and career awareness," said Fuller, who selects themes to integrate those skills.
Past summer academies have included: Robotics, Rube Goldberg, and "Ready Player One." This summer's focus is on NASA, its current and upcoming missions, Moon to Mars, creation of exploration vehicles, Commercial Crew Program, and an Apollo 13 escape room.
"Do you remember the part in Apollo 13 where mission control has to find a way to save the astronauts with only what they have on board? They have to gather in a room and solve how to make a round system fit in a square system. This is the basis for the design of our escape room," said Fuller.
Fuller did research with NASA three years ago, and took six NSU students to Houston to be certified to teach with NASA curriculum. She said one of the highlights of her life was meeting Jerry Woodfill.
"Jerry was the engineer that developed the onboard system, and the one who actually heard the words 'Houston, we have a problem,' grabbed his team and went into the side room to solve the problem," said Fuller. "He loves to bring his guitar and sing to the NASA teacher participants."
Fuller is collaborating with Steven Smith, an education specialist at NASA's Johnson Space Center, for this summer's camp. The students will be separated into two groups.
"One group will be in the space shuttle and one group will be with Mission Control. The space shuttle will have problems in which Mission Control will need to help them with in order to escape the space shuttle - landing it without incident," said Fuller.
Other activities and topics will include: experiments on gravity, exploring humans on the moon, current Mars topics, the solar system, and gardens on the moon.
"All of this is hands-on exploration and experiments," said Fuller.
The camp is free, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Lunches, activity materials, and a camp T-shirt will be provided. Only 25 participants will be selected, and Fuller said they have guidelines to go by to choose those students.
"We have sent out several applications beginning this week. They will begin coming in soon," she said.
Applications for the Race to Space with NASA experience can be requested by sending an email to idea@nsuok.edu.
