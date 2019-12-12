Cherokee County schools have been celebrating the season with a variety of events and activities.
Sequoyah Pre-K Center held its big Polar Express night fundraiser on Dec. 5. This family night featured a chili cook-off and basket auction.
Lowrey School held its program, "A Gingerbread Christmas," on Tuesday. It featured students in prekindergarten through fourth grade.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Band Concert was Tuesday night, and the Vocal Music Christmas Concert was Thursday night. Both filled up the Performing Arts Center.
"This is the only concert with all grades performing. I like that you can hear the growth," said Josh Allen, TPS band director. "This is my favorite time of the season."
Fifty-five Keys 4-H students of all ages visited a local nursing home Wednesday evening to sing Christmas carols.
"Every child went around the room shaking hands and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. There are no words to describe the look of pure joy on the faces of the elderly men and women," said Tami Woods, Keys Elementary School principal.
The Keys middle school Christmas dance is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tenkiller Lodge.
The Keys High School Band Christmas Band Concert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the elementary gym.
The Keys Elementary Christmas Program for prekindergarten through grade 3 is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the elementary gym. The 4-H Christmas party starts at 3:15 p.m. that day.
The KHS Student Council is hosting an ugly sweater contest Tuesday, Dec. 17. The top three students chosen will win gift cards.
Hulbert Elementary had a prekindergarten-grade 2 program last week. The Jingle Bell Shop was open for students to shop. On Thursday, students went Christmas caroling at a nursing home, two senior citizens centers, the Lake Region office, and through downtown Hulbert. Classes will have parties next week.
Tenkiller School is also in the holiday spirit.
"We had the Christmas Store this week, and will wrap that up Friday," said Judy Cambiano, administrative assistant at Tenkiller.
Next week are the themed days, and students get to wear Christmas sweaters and hats, and have a red and green day. Thursday, Dec. 19, will be busy as the Christmas Flash Mob featuring holiday songs will happen that day during school, and that night is the Christmas program at 6:30 p.m. in the field house.
"It's kindergarten through eighth grade, and it's primarily singing," said Cambiano.
The Student Council is offering Candy Cane Grams, which will be delivered Dec. 20.
Greenwood Elementary School had a Holiday Store this week.
"We're almost through all of the items, and it will end Friday," said Amy Spears, Greenwood School secretary.
Students were able to shop and purchase gifts for their families and friends. Items ranged in price from $1 to $5.
The fourth-grade music programs at Cherokee and Greenwood schools were Thursday.
Cherokee Elementary has been having holiday theme days, which included days to dress like a Grinch or in flannel one day and wear Christmas socks. Cherokee will hold a buy-one-get-one-free book fair next week.
Heritage Elementary started a new tradition this year. Each grade-level made ornaments such as candy canes, craft stick snowmen, and photo ornaments for their trees in the foyer. Heritage fourth-graders have been earning "money" by "working" and will get to spend that at the math workshop on Monday.
Grand View School kindergartners will present a program on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. The band will perform a Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. The band features students in grades 5-8.
The Christmas program at Shady Grove School will feature all grades singing songs and performing skits. It will take place in the gym on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Also that night is the Norwood School's holiday program for all ages. Students will perform a variety of skits and songs beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the gym.
The "Heartbeat of Hulbert" will be having their band concert in conjunction with a spaghetti dinner and pie auction hosted by Cherokee Masonic Lodge No. 10. Festivities will be on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hulbert Auditorium. The cost is $5 per person.
"The Cherokee Masonic Lodge is matching any money raised during this event up to $4,800," said Scott Kempenich, superintendent. "This could be a huge money maker for our band program. I hope we have a great turnout."
Briggs 4-H and Service Club are collecting new and like-new coats, gloves, scarves, and hats, and new hygiene items and toys through Dec. 18. All items will be distributed to local families, the Angel Project, and shelters.
The Brigg Christmas concert will feature the band and the choir, and is set for Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. in the upper gym. It is free and should last about 45 minutes.
On Dec. 20, the Briggs second-graders will perform "The Nutcracker" at 9:15 a.m. in the upper gym.
Woodall School's concerts will be Thursday, Dec. 19, in the activities building. Pre-K through second grade will perform at 1 p.m., and grades 3-5 and the honor choir will be on stage at 2 p.m. The honor choir is for students in grades 6-8.
The Sequoyah High School Drama Department will present a Christmas variety show, "What Christmas Means to Me," on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in the SHS Cafeteria. Admissions is $5 and includes homemade desserts. Photos with Santa will be available for $5 each after the show.
Peggs School and Shiloh Christian School did not have any special events, according to those answering their front office phones on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.