TULSA – Students in the Tulsa area will benefit from a $40,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to the Tulsa Community Foundation for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“This $40,000 investment by the Arvest Foundation advances the educational mission of the Centennial Commission and is an example to other potential funders seeking to make a significant difference at a critical time,” the release stated.
The gift was made recently and will support field trips to Greenwood Rising, the multimillion-dollar history center planned for the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street. The field trips also may include tours of other landmarks and establishments.
Greenwood Rising is anticipated to feature exhibits and interactive experiences tailored to a range of ages, learning styles and knowledge levels. All components will be designed to tell the story of Tulsa’s Greenwood Historical District and the national context in which it “emerged, thrived and survived," according to a news release issued by the Centennial Commission.
“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the efforts of the Centennial Commission to promote critical thinking from our students in terms of our local history and how it relates to the challenges we all face today,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest Bank in Tulsa. “We trust this donation demonstrates the foundation’s ongoing commitment to education and to the children in the region.”
