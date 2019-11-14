Area schools competed in the Cherokee Challenge Bowl in October. School groups from all over the Cherokee Nation's 14-county jurisdiction were invited.
Any student eligible for Johnson-O'Malley in kindergarten through high school may compete, and the winners get cash prizes and bragging rights. Students did not have to be Cherokee to compete.
Established over 20 years ago by the Cherokee Nation JOM program, the Challenge Bowl lets more students learn about Cherokee culture, history, and language.
"The whole purpose of the challenge bowl is to expose students to Cherokee heritage at an early age, and one thing I've witnessed is that these students don't just participate in the Cherokee Challenge Bowl for the prizes. They come to learn and to get their minds focused on Cherokee culture," said Mark Vance, Cherokee Nation JOM Program manager.
Each student on the top three winning teams each get a cash prize: $50 prize for first place, $40 for second, and $30 for third. The competition has four divisions: kindergarten-grade 2; grades 3-5; middle school; and high school. Each division also has multiple brackets based on CCB experience levels of the competitors.
Some participating schools offer scheduled cultural classes during the day or may have a cultural specialist on staff. While classes may be an elective or required, those students often have an advantage over others at schools that don't offer cultural courses.
Grand View School has a Cherokee Language and Culture class, and the students who competed walked away winners.
"This competition consists of three rounds of questions about Cherokee history and culture and one round of Cherokee words," said Darlene Littledeer, Grand View School coach. "We're proud of our students."
Grand View had two first-place and two second-place winning teams in Division 1; and a first-place team and a second-place team in Division 2.
Tahlequah Public Schools students practice for the Bowl during Boys & Girls Club, and often the coach isn't a native Cherokee speaker. Other times, community members or former students who have Cherokee language experience volunteer to assist the teams.
Tahlequah Public School had 16 teams compete this fall with six winning first place, six winning second, and two winning third. TPS had one team in division 1; eight in division 2; four in division 3; and three in division 4.
"They added a lot more present-day questions this year," said Heather Taylor, TPS student advocate. "Students recognized more of the names."
Some schools, such as Briggs, may have a high number of Native students, but may not have the resources or staff to oversee Challenge Bowl teams.
The Cherokee Nation JOM program also hosts a Cherokee Language Bowl and competitions in art and writing.
JOM provides services to students from ages 3 through grade 12 who are citizens of any federally-recognized tribe.
