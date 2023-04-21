An Adair County company that received a $500,000 taxpayer investment from the governor’s discretionary business recruitment fund has had its Oklahoma business license suspended and is facing unrelated allegations that it defaulted on a private loan.
A little over two years after entering into the economic development incentive contract with the state’s commerce department, CSR Worldwide Oklahoma Inc.’s corporate business license has been suspended for noncompliance with Oklahoma tax requirements, according to the secretary of state’s public records and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
The business and its executives, who list out-of-state addresses, are also being sued in federal court by a private lender on allegations that they abruptly stopped making payments on a $250,000 loan to purchase industrial equipment.
In 2021, Department of Commerce officials made the $500,000 investment using funds from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Quick Action Closing Fund in an effort to help the fledgling plastic pellet manufacturer bolster production and increase employment opportunities for residents living in one of the state’s poorest counties.
In return, the company must create 45 new direct jobs in Watts with an average wage of at least $34,385 per year and maintain those for at least six full calendar quarters by Dec. 31, 2028, according to the contract obtained by CNHI Oklahoma.
While the contract gives the state the ability to recoup the funds if the promised jobs aren’t created, nothing in the contract appears to expressly require compliance with state tax laws.
Emily Haxton, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Tax Commission, said that although CSR Worldwide is still allowed to operate, the business no longer has corporate standing or protections and can’t apply for any additional licensing. She said tax confidentiality laws prohibited her from discussing any specifics, including the specifics of the company’s noncompliance or how much is owed.
As of late last week, the company’s 59,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located about 200 miles northeast of Oklahoma City appeared to be operational, though it wasn’t clear how many people were currently employed.
CSR Worldwide executives didn’t respond to requests for comment, and the Tulsa-based law firm representing the company in the federal lawsuit also declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
“Companies must comply with Oklahoma state law before entering into an agreement with the state of Oklahoma,” said Becky Samples, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, in a statement. “As such, at the time of execution, CRS Worldwide was in good standing with Oklahoma state law.”
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The Muskogee lawyer representing the private financial lender also did not return a message left seeking comment Monday.
The governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund, created by the Legislature in 2011, contains millions in legislatively appropriated funds that Oklahoma governors can spend at their discretion to help attract and retain high-impact businesses that provide jobs and the potential for economic growth.
State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said legislators support the concept of the fund, but he acknowledged that there are always “going to be wins and losses” in economic development when investing in a startup or new business entering the state, regardless of how thorough the vetting is.
“It sounds like to me that this is one that we tried, and it failed for some reason, so it would be my desire that we learn from this, that we do what we can to vet these projects out as far as possible,” said Hall, who serves as vice chair of the Senate’s budget committee.
He said there’s an expectation that all businesses will remain current on their state filings, whether that be income taxes or with the Secretary of State’s Office. Hall said he’d support adding a provision into future economic development incentive contracts that requires any businesses receiving taxpayer support to remain current on mandatory state filings.
“I would certainly support and be in favor of something that gave the citizens surety that these businesses that we are incentivizing are operating appropriately within the state,” Hall said. “We certainly have an anticipation that they pay their taxes and do their filings, and if not, in my mind, there should be ramifications for that.”
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said some lawmakers have expressed skepticism about the Quick Action Closing Fund’s creation. They were concerned about the fact that there’s very little legislative oversight beyond deciding how much to appropriate.
But, legislators were told the fund is necessary to be competitive in a global economy in order to make Oklahoma nimble enough to attract business, he said.
Bennett said it should be an assumed requirement that any business “worth their salt” would comply with state tax laws. He said it’s not encouraging to hear that an entity that received taxpayer money isn’t currently compliant, though he said he doesn’t know the extent of the noncompliance.
“But, it makes me wonder if the governor is more interested in being able to announce economic development projects than he is interested in actually investigating whether or not these are going to be good corporate actors for the state,” Bennett said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.