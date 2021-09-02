Area teachers go virtual, cite challenges

Since Tahlequah, Keys, and Tenkiller closed their elementary schools to move to distance learning, school administrators, teachers, and parents have chimed in. The closure of the campuses have presented challenges that members of the community are facing in various capacities.
Marissa McCoy is principal of Cherokee Elementary School, and she said the most difficult aspect of teaching and administering is predicting the future.
“Currently [teachers] are experiencing the unknown. We thought starting the school year we would be back on track and everything would be normal, and we have found that is the furthest from the truth," she said. "The scariest thing for teachers at this moment is they’re concerned about their students, because we do have students who are contracting the virus that we did not at that [earlier] rate."
Districts have not been able to implement mask mandates, and amid the spread of the Delta variant – which is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 – schools are struggling to contain their rates of infection.
“Ultimately, they want to be in their classrooms with their students, and this week has put us back in distance-learning mode, which we were hoping we would only see one Friday a month for our distance-learning days that we have scheduled in our calendar,” said McCoy.
A year ago, each grade at TPS elementary schools designated one teacher to educate kids virtually. Schools acquired Chromebooks and iPads, which has prepared them for this shutdown. However, there are still many teachers who have not had the same experience teaching online.
“[Last year] gave us a place to start. We are not offering a virtual option right now. So [last year] has helped a little bit, but we know it’s best for students to be in our building. Virtual learning is not the best thing you can do for a kindergartner, first grade, or a second-grade student. Especially for our pre-K students when this could be their first year in school; they’re experiencing lots of social and emotional growth, which occurs in those grade levels, and at home, it’s just not happening,” said McCoy.
Madeline Anele, an English teacher at Tahlequah High School, has found that the pandemic has made work more challenging for teachers because they need to work harder to engage and connect with students.
“I think generally speaking, this campus has a positive school culture, but the pandemic has really been stretching educators in new ways. In a lot of ways, society is making public education a difficult place for teachers," said Anele. "There is a general sense of disillusionment in education that students are entering high school pre-loaded with. We have to not only teach kids but get them to believe that what they're learning is valuable and relevant to their lives. The pandemic has made this twice as difficult."
The constant movement from the classroom to home makes teachers feel vulnerable, because they do not have control over the learning environment.
“We will pull through but we definitely need the compassion and support of our community. These kids need a safe environment where they can grow and learn and they need their parents to model its value more than ever during this time,” she said.
Teachers who are also parents are facing their own challenges. Wendy Jordan is a Spanish teacher at the high school and has had to take off work because her children were in quarantine at one of the elementary schools while she still had to attend in person.
“How many teachers and staff at the middle school and high school, including me, will now have to call in and take off work because they have elementary aged children? Will there be enough staff to run the middle school and high school then?” she wrote on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page.
Angela Owens is a parent of two Heritage students. She also has two children at home, and she said it is nearly impossible for her to balance school during the day, so she teaches her two children in the evening.
“It’s been a little hard for my kids who are in school. It’s been a struggle. It’s so hard to find a babysitter on virtual," she said. "My kids don’t listen to me like they do when they are in school. I have to always tell them what to do. It’s a headache. We don’t do our work until the evening because it’s hard with the 2- and the 3-year old."
