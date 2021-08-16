A local teenager was injured in an UTV crash 15 miles south of Tahlequah over the weekend.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old girl from Arkansas was driving a 2018 Honda UTV, or a side-by-side vehicle, on Aug. 14 when she failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned.
A 16-year-old girl from Park Hill was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in good condition with leg injuries. The driver and a 13-year-old passenger were not injured.
According to the report, the cause of the crash was due to unsafe speeds. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing neither seat belts nor helmets.
