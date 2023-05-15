By Sara Serrano
sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com
Several upcoming events are set to honor veterans, and those organizing them are in need of community assistance.
“Cherokee County Veterans Council needs volunteers on Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m. at Tahlequah City Cemetery placing flags on veterans graves,” said Jackie Christie, secretary of the CCVC.
These flags are placed every year to honor late veterans for Memorial Day. First observed in 1868 and now commemorated on the last Monday in May since 1968, Memorial Day is a time when many pay their respects to those who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces.
Christie said Memorial Day service will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Tahlequah Cemetery pavilion. Last year’s service was themed, “With Honor & Gratitude: We Remember,” and featured speeches from several local figures, including a proclamation from former Mayor Sue Catron and a prayer from CCVC Chaplain Robyn Mooney from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Tahlequah resident Julie Culver, who attended the 2022 ceremony, told the Daily Press that it’s been a tradition for her family for many years.
“We honor and hurt for them and their families. Everyone ought to come,” said Culver.
In 2022, volunteers for CCVC placed flags on 1,200 veteran graves. Volunteers are also wanted for after the ceremony.
“[We] need volunteers again on May 30 5 p.m. to gather all flags at [the] cemetery,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.