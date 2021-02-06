Last year, more than 58,000 fires burned 10 million acres across the U.S. Wildfires are a peril that impacts every state and can occur at any time during the year. They cost the U.S. up to an estimated $285 billion per year in losses.
To help combat these losses, the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm are providing grants to fire departments and individuals to help communities become wildfire ready as part of 2021 Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, May 1.
Cherokee County departments are eligible.
National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to participate in a wildfire risk reduction activity that makes their community safer.
Financial support from State Farm will once again enable NFPA to provide 150 applicants with $500 awards to complete a wildfire risk reduction project. Project applications can be submitted through Feb. 26. Interested individuals or communities can apply for the grant by visiting the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day 2021 portal, https://webportalapp.com/appform/login/wildfireprepday2021.
