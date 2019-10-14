SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Amber C. Patterson recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Patterson is the daughter of Michael Patterson of Porter, and sister of Crystal Richardson of Muskogee. She is the wife of Kendall Dan of Tulsa. The airman is a 2001 graduate of Haskell High School, and she earned a bachelor's degree in 2007 from Northeastern State University, Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.