SALLISAW - An 18-year-old Fort Smith, Arkansas, woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Shilah Carrillo was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma on State Highway 101, 11 miles north of Muldrow Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The vehicle veered off the roadway before striking a bridge. The vehicle rolled and landed on its top. Carrillo was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS.
According to the report, Carrillo was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause and the condition of Carrillo are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.