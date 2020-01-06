NASHVILLE – Alexandra Alvstad from Fort Gibson qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean's List at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 38 percent of Belmont's 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean's List.
"This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies," said Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns. "It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing."
Belmont University is made up of nearly 8,500 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. More than 95 areas of undergraduate study, more than 25 master's programs, and five doctoral degrees are offered at Belmont University. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.