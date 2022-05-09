Seth Brown of Stilwell High School and Maci Dorr of Wagoner High School are two of 52 students around the state who were selected to participate in Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Students were selected based on proven leadership, geographic, and ethnic and cultural diversity. YLOK Class 2022 members will travel the state during a week-long trip at the end of May to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for Oklahoma.
YLOK was created in 2001 to develop young leaders and to instill hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma. Over 900 students have participated. The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 2022 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.
