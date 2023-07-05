An Arkansas man is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court later this month after being accused of embezzling nearly $3,500 during his employment with AutoZone Auto Parts in Tahlequah.
Two felony counts of embezzlement were filed against Andrew Mikhail Smoot, 32, West Fork, Arkansas, on June 27, 2023.
According to court documents, between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, Smoot, during his employment, reportedly embezzled $2,293.25, and between Oct. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022, he embezzled $1,199.98, for a total of $3,493.23.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Smoot reportedly accepted a cash refund in the amount of $2,293.25, and issued two cash refunds to his emergency contact in the amount of $599.99 each.
The defendant’s initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
