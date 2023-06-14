An Arkansas woman received a one-year suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to drug possession once the felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in Cherokee County District Court.
A felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension and failure to signal on turning were first filed against Jamie Deutschman, 32, Fayetteville, Arkansas, on March 14, 2023.
According to court documents, during a traffic stop on Feb. 23, 2023, authorities found more than 1 gram of fentanyl and a pipe in her possession. They also discovered that her driver’s license had been suspended by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
The one felony and three misdemeanor charges were dismissed on June 1, 2023; however, on May 25, 2023, misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to signal on turning were filed against Deutschman in Cherokee County District Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and received the one-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.