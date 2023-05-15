An Arkansas woman and Stilwell man were injured in a car crash in Adair County on Sunday, May 14.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, at 6:55 p.m., the driver, Nicole Shell, 27, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was traveling north on U.S. 59 with Boseaphus Wing, 30, of Stilwell.
About three-tenths of a mile south of 761 Road and four miles north of Stilwell, the Ford Fiesta veered off the roadway twice. The first departure was to the right before an overcorrection sent the vehicle off the road to the left. The vehicle then went airborne for about 100 feet, before rolling several times. The car came to rest on the passenger side about 100 feet on the west side of the road.
Shell was transferred by Adair County EMS to Tulsa to St. John Hospital, and was admitted in fair condition with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries. Also transported by Adair Count EMS, Wing was taken to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in guarded condition, with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries.
According to the reports, the condition of the driver mentioned an odor of alcoholic beverages was detected. A deployed combination of airbags took place, and seatbelts were equipped but not in use. The cause for the crash is still under investigation.
The crash was investigated by Trooper Backward of the Cherokee/Adair County Detachment of Troop C and Lt. Wyatt of the Troop C Detachment assisted, along with Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair EMS, and Baron Fork Fire Department.
