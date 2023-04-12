An Arkansas woman accused of first-degree murder with deliberate intent was scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on March 23 for a jury trial sounding docket, but the hearing has now been continued to August.
Charges were filed on Nov. 17, 2020, against Stephanie Ann Snow, 47, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, after authorities suspected she had killed Ricky Arnold, Moody, by shooting him once in the chest and once in the head on Oct. 11, 2020.
According to the probable cause affidavit, which was filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office, the Cherokee County 911 Center received a call from a woman “who cried and sobbed on the line” for several minutes before identifying herself as Snow. The defendant reportedly stated she was at Arnold’s North 530 Road residence and that she had shot him.
According to reports, when authorities arrived at the scene, they found Snow and Arnold, who had a “noticeable gunshot wound to the chest.” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tanner Hendley performed CPR on the victim before observing he had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Authorities reported the only item Snow had in her possession at the time of her arrest was a Bible, which had a bullet defect in it. Deputies located a .38-caliber revolver handgun at the residence and reported it had appeared to have been fired three times.
More than a year after charges were filed, on May 18, 2022, Snow was found competent to stand trial on May 18, 2022. The defendant received a $150,000 bond under the conditions of house arrest, passport surrender, GPS monitoring, and medication and treatment compliance.
The preliminary hearing took place on Aug. 31, 2022, where probable cause was established for murder in the first degree.
On Jan. 26, 2023, the defendant’s attorney filed a notice of defenses stating “in the upcoming trial of this matter that the defense will be asserting both a defense of self-defense and in the alternative not guilty reason of mental illness.”
The same day, Snow was present at a district court arraignment, where her case was scheduled to appear on a jury trial sounding docket on March 23. However, the case was continued “by agreement” until August.
Following Snow’s arrest, a website was created called Justice for Stephanie Snow, which claims Snow “fell victim to an evil man, Rick Arnold, who stalked her, took her captive to his property.” There he allegedly had several cages, and trees that had chains, ropes, and winches around them, plus a “dungeon” dug out from the ground behind Arnold’s trailer.
The website claims the defendant was held captive and was tortured, screaming for hours, “until she was forced to defend her very life against her abductor.”
The creator of the website also alleged neighbors heard Snow’s screams, but did not call authorities for possible fear of their own lives.
The website further claims authorities have refused to investigate this “clear case of self-defense against a sadistic and evil man,” and that Snow’s attorney looks forward to his opportunity to try to case to a jury if Jack Thorp, the district attorney, “is dumb enough to give him the opportunity.”
CCSO Sheriff Jason Chennault said authorities did investigate the claims that were made by the website creator and found them to be false.
Snow is represented by Tulsa attorney Kevin D. Adams, while First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state. She is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.