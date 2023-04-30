MUSKOGEE – Armstrong Bank shareholders have elected Aston Armstrong Hudson to serve as chairman of the Board of Directors.
As a fifth-generation family member, Hudson will lead Armstrong Bank and its 29 locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas in this significant, new role.
“As Armstrong Bank continues to grow and evolve strategically as an organization, we are excited to have now transitioned into the fifth generation of Board Chairmanship through the Armstrong family,” said Dr. Sinclair W. Armstrong, Jr., chairman emeritus of Armstrong Bank. “We are a true community bank built on family values of excellence, integrity, service, and stability, and Aston, with her unique and dynamic leadership experience, embodies the characteristics it takes to continue leading our organization well for years to come.”
Prior to banking, Hudson graduated from the United States Military Academy then furthered her education by earning a master’s in engineering management degree from Missouri Science and Technology. Hudson proudly served as an engineer officer in the United States Army for more than eight years, holding various positions of leadership from platoon leader to company commander of a Combat Engineer Company and serving a 13-month deployment to Afghanistan. After her departure from the U.S. Army, Hudson graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and passed the bar exam shortly thereafter.
Hudson most recently served the bank as executive vice president, corporate administration, and prior to that, as the bank’s chief legal counsel. She will continue in her Corporate Administration role as she takes on the significant role of chairman.
“The bank’s vision is that our family-centered approach will make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of our customers and the strength of our communities,” said Billy Taylor, chief executive officer of Armstrong Bank. “We’re confident that this exciting appointment of Aston to Chairman of the Board strategically positions us to continue doing that for many more decades.”
Previously, Dr. Sinclair W. Armstrong, Jr. served for over 25 years as chairman of the board and set the vision for the bank’s dynamic growth and success over recent decades, leaving quite the legacy of leadership and exemplary service. As Armstrong Bank transitions into this fifth generation of leadership, Armstrong will remain active in the bank through his new role of chairman emeritus.
