Armstrong Bank appoints regional president, market presidents

MUSKOGEE - Armstrong Bank completed the acquisition of the Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah Vast Bank locations on Friday, Sept. 4, expanding the Muskogee-based community bank's footprint to 30 locations.
Armstrong Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking Jodee Thompson has been named regional president of the four locations, while Stephanie Lord and Crystina Griffith have joined Armstrong from Vast as the Owasso/Catoosa market president and Collinsville/Oologah market president, respectively.
"We are honored to join the Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah communities, and there is no better team to lead our efforts in this market than Jodee, Stephanie, and Crystina," said Armstrong Bank CEO Billy Taylor. "With Jodee's leadership and understanding of community banking combined with Stephanie and Crystina's knowledge of these communities and customers, I believe Armstrong Bank's future in this area is bright. I am eager to share our corporate culture of integrity, exceptional customer service, and innovative financial solutions in this market."
Thompson has been with Armstrong over 22 years, serving the bank in a variety of capacities, including loan administration and compliance, before heading up retail banking in 2019. She received both her bachelor's in finance and master's in business administration from Northeastern State University.
"All of us at Armstrong Bank are excited to serve our new customers in Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah," Thompson said. "We cannot wait to welcome them to the Armstrong family."
Lord, an Owasso native, joins Armstrong with 18 years of experience in the banking industry, the last five with Vast. Griffith comes to the bank with six years industry experience, her last three with Vast.
The new Armstrong branches are located at 650 S. Cherokee St. in Catoosa; 12401 E. 86th St. N in Owasso; 118 N. 11th St. in Collinsville; and 105 S. Elm St. in Oologah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.