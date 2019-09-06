MUSKOGEE – As part of a strategic leadership transition, Armstrong Bank announces its Board of Directors has named Ryan Quidley as president of the organization.
Billy Taylor, who has held the position of president and CEO for many years, will remain in his role as CEO of Armstrong Bank and will continue to provide strategic leadership for the bank and its holding company, Ironhorse Financial Group.
Armstrong has a branch in Tahlequah.
Quidley, who most recently served as senior vice president of Corporate Administration for the Bank, brings knowledge and experience in lending and commercial banking, as well as several other accounting and financial ventures to this new leadership role.
“Ryan is adept in understanding the unique customer needs throughout the diverse markets that we love and serve. He is a proven and respected leader with a strong business vision and the ability to bring people together," said Taylor. "Without a doubt, Ryan will step into this role with ease as he leads the organization toward even better technology and enhanced services for our valued customers, who we consider like family.”
Quidley has served Armstrong Bank for six years in various leadership roles throughout the bank. Prior to working for Armstrong, Quidley graduated from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, with a degree in accounting and finance. He went on to work as a certified public accountant for Ernst & Young in Fort Worth, Texas. Quidley also holds a Wharton Leadership Certificate and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
